Walmart and Google are Uniting Against Amazon

World's largest retailer, Walmart, joins forces with Google in an attempt to oppose Amazon's dominant position in the online market, US media reported. The deal concluded between the two companies will allow Walmart products to become available to Google Express online shopping service. Reports Sega.

The announcement of the partnership comes after Amazon announced they plan to acquire the chain of supermarkets Whole Foods. "By the end of September, we will be working with Google to offer hundreds of thousands of voice shopping commodities through Google Assistant, the largest number of products currently offered by a trader via a platform," said Mark Lore, Head of Walmart's online marketing department. The retail chain will integrate on its platform the Google Express service, which already allows the purchase of products from a large number of brands. "If you are a current Walmart customer you will be able to link your Google account and get personalized results for shopping based on your online purchases and at Walmart stores, Google said in a statement.

Third-quarter sales of Walmart, which were published this month, once again showed the lag behind Amazon, despite better-than-expected results. Walmart holds the largest share of the American food market, with the chain having nearly 4700 stores. However, it faces strong competition from Amazon, which wants to enter new markets with the purchase of Whole Foods. According to the US Department of Commerce, Amazon accounts for 38% of all online sales made in the second quarter. Nonetheless, it ranks behind "Walmart" in terms of distribution.