The Commander of the Seventh American Navy was Fired after Warship Incidents

Politics » DEFENSE | August 23, 2017, Wednesday // 14:16| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Commander of the Seventh American Navy was Fired after Warship Incidents wikipedia

The commander of the Seventh US Navy, vice-admiral Joseph Aucoin, was fired after two clashes involving US naval ships in Asian waters for less than three months, Reuters reported.

Admiral Scott Swift, commander of the US Pacific Fleet, relieved Aucoin of his position at the Yokosuka naval base in Japan, a spokesman for the US Navy said, adding that his deputy Rear Admiral Phil Sawyer took over the post. The decision to vacate Aucoin from office was taken "due to a loss of confidence in his command capabilities," the spokesman said. On Monday, an American squadron, armed with steerable missiles, ran into a commercial court in the Malacca East of Singapore, the fourth-largest US Pacific Navy accident this year.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: navy, US, incident, fired
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria