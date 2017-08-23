EUR 85,500 were Seized at Sofia Airport

Bulgaria: EUR 85,500 were Seized at Sofia Airport

The customs officers of the Anti-Trafficking Unit at Customs Airport Sofia detained EUR 85,500, which were not declared by the holder when they entered the country.

On Saturday 19 August, a Saudi citizen had been selected for thorough check up. The man arrived in the country from Istanbul.

In the course of the inspection, the customs officers discovered a sum of EUR 85,500 in the luggage of the man. The money was in a 500 euro denomination.

The currency is not declared within the meaning of the EU Directive on the control of the movement of money when entering and leaving the EU Member States.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in this case. The investigation continues under the direction of the Sofia Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Tags: undeclared money, customs, Sofia Airport
