The United States is Suspending USD 300 million in Aid to Egypt
World | August 23, 2017, Wednesday // 14:00| Views: | Comments: 0
President Trump's administration has cut off nearly USD 100 million in military and economic aid to Egypt and postponed nearly USD 200 million in military funding until improvements in human rights and mitigation efforts for civilian and non-governmental organizations have taken place, referring to official sources.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has decided to suspend USD 65.7 million in military and USD 30 million in economic aid to Egypt, which has been blocked "on hold" from 2014. The money will be reprogrammed, which means redirected to other countries.
