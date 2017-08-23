Huge Forest Fire in the Canadian Province of British Columbia

August 23, 2017, Wednesday
Huge Forest Fire in the Canadian Province of British Columbia

Nineteen forest fires merged into one huge fire in the western Canadian province of British Columbia, France press reported.

The fire, called "Plato", covered 4600 square kilometers and is the largest in the province's history, a spokesman for the fire department said. Its front is 130 km and will probably continue to grow despite the efforts of hundreds of firefighters to stop it from spreading. British Columbia is in a state of emergency since 7 July and is experiencing one of the hottest and driest summers in its history. There are now 134 fires in the province, which are stopped by 3900 firefighters and 200 planes and helicopters. Provincial authorities said that since April 1 they have responded to 1068 fire reports, ravaging 10,000 sq. km of forests.

