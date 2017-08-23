Bulgaria can Now Export Plant Products to Vietnam

Bulgarian producers of plant products can now export their products to Vietnam, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry announced.

This is possible after the Ministry of Agriculture and the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency have approved a model of phytosanitary certificate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam. The document allows Bulgarian companies to export goods of plant origin - grain, fodder, flour, technical crops, flowers, seeds and others on the Vietnamese market. No other certification documents other than the agreed certificate are required for the realization of the export, is stated in the MAF message. The reached agreement will help to increase trade between the two countries. The main exported product for Vietnam is Bulgarian forage wheat, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food. The Ministry of Agriculture continues to work for the registration of Bulgaria as an importing country of goods of animal origin, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.