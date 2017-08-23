BDZ For Another Year Will Provide Trip to the Black Sea Coast For Children Deprived of Parental Care
BDZ - Passenger Transports Ltd for another year will provide the trip to the Black sea for children from the secondary school "St. St. Cyril and Methodius ", town of Pordim. At the initiative of the National Orphan Association in Bulgaria (NOAB), children will spend part of their summer vacation in Albena Resort, the company said.
Tomorrow, a train from Pleven to Varna will travel.
On the day after the end of the summer camp (31 August), the national railway carrier will also provide the children to travel back home for free.
The management of BDZ has always supported initiatives for social adaptation and integration of children deprived of parental care, respect for their rights as full citizens of our society and their right to a quality and dignified life.
- » In the Near 50-100 Years Climate in Bulgaria to Get Closer to the African One
- » British Tourist Arrested in Turkey After Attempting to Fly Home with Gold Coins Found While Snorkelling
- » The Police Scattered Protesters Against Trump with Smoke Grenades
- » Linkin Park Plan Public Event to Honor Chester Bennington
- » Typhoon Paralyzed Parts of China
- » Huge Forest Fire in the Canadian Province of British Columbia