BDZ For Another Year Will Provide Trip to the Black Sea Coast For Children Deprived of Parental Care

BDZ - Passenger Transports Ltd for another year will provide the trip to the Black sea for children from the secondary school "St. St. Cyril and Methodius ", town of Pordim. At the initiative of the National Orphan Association in Bulgaria (NOAB), children will spend part of their summer vacation in Albena Resort, the company said.

Tomorrow, a train from Pleven to Varna will travel.

On the day after the end of the summer camp (31 August), the national railway carrier will also provide the children to travel back home for free.

The management of BDZ has always supported initiatives for social adaptation and integration of children deprived of parental care, respect for their rights as full citizens of our society and their right to a quality and dignified life.