At Least 35 Died in an Air Strike by the Arab Coalition in Yemen
World | August 23, 2017, Wednesday // 13:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
At least 35 civilians have died as a result of a bombing in the Yemeni capital of Sana, carried out by Saudi-Arabia-led regional coalition aircrafts, TASS reports, citing information from the Al Mayadeen TV channel.
The air strike hit the northern part of the capital, FOCUS reported. In Yemen, since August 2014, there is a struggle between government forces and Shiites. Its most active phase was in March 2015, when the Arab coalition sent troops to Yemeni territory, identifying its actions as necessary to stop the conflict.
- » Serbia and Macedonia Agree to Mend Ties After Embassy Pullout
- » Turkey, Iraq to Cooperate to Defeat PKK, FM Çavuşoğlu Says
- » Theresa May Says UK Leaving EU Court's Jurisdiction After Brexit
- » UN Racism Committee Issues 'Warning' Over US Tensions
- » The United States is Suspending USD 300 million in Aid to Egypt
- » Warsaw Revives Call for German WWII Reparations
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)