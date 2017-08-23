At Least 35 Died in an Air Strike by the Arab Coalition in Yemen

At least 35 civilians have died as a result of a bombing in the Yemeni capital of Sana, carried out by Saudi-Arabia-led regional coalition aircrafts, TASS reports, citing information from the Al Mayadeen TV channel.

The air strike hit the northern part of the capital, FOCUS reported. In Yemen, since August 2014, there is a struggle between government forces and Shiites. Its most active phase was in March 2015, when the Arab coalition sent troops to Yemeni territory, identifying its actions as necessary to stop the conflict.