Five Killed in Attack in Southern Afghanistan

A suicide bomber took the lives of five civilians and injured at least 25 in southern Afghanistan, AFP reported, quoting a local source.

The Talibans took responsibility for the attack. This is the first major assault following US President Donald Trump's announcement that he would allow the deployment of additional US soldiers in Afghanistan. A suicide bomber blew up a car bomb in a parking lot near the police headquarters in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province, a spokesman for the province's governor said. He specified that among the victims there are women and children. 38 injured in the local hospital. Most of them are students from a mosque near the site of the explosion. Helmand province is a bastion of the Taliban. It produces 80 percent of the Afghan opium poppy, AFP recalls.

