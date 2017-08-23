Supercomputer Improved Records for Putting a Medical Diagnosis

Chinese scientists have developed a robotic system that diagnoses a whole range of human diseases.

Artificial Intelligence analyzes the symptoms of the patient, and then sets the diagnosis and offers the optimal treatment. The accuracy of computer diagnostics is 20 percent higher than in standard diagnostics.

The idea of ​​the practical application of the development is for the computer to check the symptoms of the patient and make the diagnosis, then the doctor to confirm it.

The robotic system is capable for 4.8 seconds to diagnose 100 patients with an accuracy of 98 percent. It also offers the best treatment. The program combines data from tens of millions of clinical cases. Every two weeks it is trained to diagnose a new illness.

In the development of artificial intelligence, experts from the Chinese National Computing Center participated.