Emergency Phone 112 will not Stop Working for People

Phone 112 will not stop working for people. This was assured by Interior Minister Valentin Radev after the cabinet meeting (NOVA).

Of some 600,000 calls on 112 for the past month and a half, there was only 130 errors, the Interior Minister said.

"I stopped the public procurement, there was a defect in it. I feel pressed as a minister from those who have done so far under this contract. We are currently negotiating with a representative of the company that has done things so far to continue doing them without any negative effect to the citizens, "said Valentin Radev.

