Emergency Phone 112 will not Stop Working for People
archive
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Phone 112 will not stop working for people. This was assured by Interior Minister Valentin Radev after the cabinet meeting (NOVA).
Of some 600,000 calls on 112 for the past month and a half, there was only 130 errors, the Interior Minister said.
"I stopped the public procurement, there was a defect in it. I feel pressed as a minister from those who have done so far under this contract. We are currently negotiating with a representative of the company that has done things so far to continue doing them without any negative effect to the citizens, "said Valentin Radev.
- » Bulgarian Interior Minister Stopped The Public Order for the Emergency Number 112
- » Tsvetan Kitov is Re-Appointed as Chairman of the State Agency For Technical Operations
- » The Interior Ministry has Appointed 934 New Policemen this Year
- » Konstantin Kamenarov is the New Director General of the Bulgarian National Television
- » Bulgarian Government Will Approve the Annual Report on the State of National Security in 2016
- » Sofia Municipality Started Operation For Demolition Of Illegal Roma Homes in Sofia’s Neighbourhood ‘Zaharna Fabrika’
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)