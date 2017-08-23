The Interior Ministry has Appointed 934 New Policemen this Year
934 are the new police officers appointed up until 8 August, Interior Minister Valentin Radev announced after the meeting of the Council of Ministers. He is pleased that the Cabinet has fulfilled its commitment to hire 1,000 people by the end of 2017, news.bg reported. New police officers will be allocated to small settlements.
More than 30% of the services offered by the Ministry of Interior are already digital and thus the queues in the traffic police are reduced. We are trying to be more and more polite, Minister Radev reported. The experience in the Metropolitan Traffic Police will also be applied in the Territorial Directorates.
A week ago Minister Radev assured he would insist on more funds in and equipment budget. BGN 200 000 are planned for the purchase and full replacement of personal protective equipment for firefighters.
