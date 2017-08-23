Dimitar Berbatov is Now Officially a Player of Kerala Blasters in India

Dimitar Berbatov is now a player of the Indian "Kerala Blasters", announced his manager Emil Danchev in front of "24 hours". In the fan club on Twitter, a collage of the Bulgarian with team logo and a short statistics card appeared.

Berbatov has to join Kerala in Spain, where the team will be in preparation for the launch of the Indian Super League, which is on November 17th.

According to the site Sportkeeda, the Bulgarian will take about 75 million rupees for the whole season in India, which is equivalent to about 995,000 euros. This will be the third-biggest salary for a football player in an Indian team ever. Berbatov former teammate at Tottenham Hotspur, Robbie Keane who now plays Atletico de Colcata will receive 92 million rupees (1.22 million euros) and the record holder is Italian Alessandro del Piero, who in 2014 received from Delhi Dynamos a sum amounting to 1.37 million euros

Dimitar Berbatov has not played professional football since he left PAOK in June 2016.