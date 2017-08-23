US: Russia is Arming the Taliban in Afghanistan

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson accused Russia of supplying weapons to the Taliban in Afghanistan. In a briefing for journalists, videos can be seen on the State Department website, he said: "Russia is really delivering weapons to the Taliban and this, of course, is a violation of international norms and a violation of UN Security Council rules. We would have opposed and would have shown to Russia (that this is wrong). If anyone wants to deliver weapons, he has to do it through the Afghan government. "

Tillerson spoke after President Donald Trump decided to increase US military presence in Afghanistan and change the US strategy by dropping deadlines to end the war that began in 2001. "I think the president spoke clearly," Tillerson said, - The Taliban will not defeat us on the battlefield. It is also possible for us not to be able to overcome them. So at some point we will have to sit down at the negotiating table."

The Taliban responded with a decision "to continue the jihad". Their representative, Zibula Mujahid, said, "Instead of continuing the war, Americans should consider withdrawing their soldiers from Afghanistan."

The Russian Foreign Ministry has urged the US on August 14 to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan. Speaking to Izvestia newspaper, Director of the Asian Department at the ministry, Zamir Kabulov, said the US campaign in Afghanistan had failed. "Because the US Army can not do anything meaningful, it's better for the to leave Afghanistan," he said.

A day after this statement, on August 15, Bulgaria sent its 34th contingent to Afghanistan to participate in NATO's international mission "Resolute Support". At a ceremony in Karlovo, Deputy Defense Minister Anatoly Velichkov and Deputy Chief of Defense Lieutenant General Plamen Atanassov gave instructions to the new contingent of over 100 servicemen, including five women. They are under the command of Colonel Svetoslav Halvadjiev.

According to media reports, the US plans to send an additional 4,000 soldiers to Afghanistan. There are currently 13,000 troops in the international coalition, of which 8400 are Americans.