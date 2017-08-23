Boko Haram Uses More and More Children as "Human Bombs" in Nigeria

Islamic group Boko Haram uses more and more children, mostly girls, as "human bombs" in northeastern Nigeria, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in Geneva, cited by the France press.

According to the organization that protects children's rights, from the beginning of the year the number of children used as live bombs has increased almost fourfold compared to the whole of 2016. Since the beginning of 2017, 83 children have been used in attacks: 55 girls under 15 years old, 27 boys and even a baby attached to the back of a girl. UNICEF has identified childhood assaults as atrocities and stressed that these children are victims, not perpetrators of attacks. About 1.7 million people have left their homes in northeastern Nigeria because of the Islamist insurgency, which has killed at least 20,000 people since 2009. Because of the violence Northeast Nigeria is threatened with hunger, and children suffering from malnutrition this year are about 450,000.