Konstantin Kamenarov is the New Director General of the Bulgarian National Television

The Council for Electronic Media (CEM) elected Konstantin Kamenarov for the new director general of BNT. Four of the five members of the CEM voted for him. Reported Mediapool.

Against was Ivo Atanasov. "I voted against the nomination of Mr. Konstantin Komenarov because I am not entirely convinced that he is the best option for the BNT management over the next three years and he should not be convinced that he has the best concept, he should be inclined to dialogue," said Atanasov.

Kamenarov is a journalist and former operational director of BNT. Documents for the competition were submitted by nine people, of which CEM admitted to the second phase six, whose hearings were held on Monday and Tuesday. They were Sasho Yovkov, Valeri Todorov, Toma Ivanov, Ivan Garelov, Emil Koshlukov and Kamenarov.

During his hearing at CEM, Konstantin Kamenarov focused on the program and the demand for additional sources of funding beyond the state budget. Other ideas include fixed teams of leading news, moving the Panorama broadcast on Saturday or Sunday and creating, as he called it, a bible with golden rules for domestic productions. According to him, in order to extend the influence of BNT, it must fulfill entire program with quality productions and in this must be concentrated all the human and financial resources. He listed several concrete ideas in that direction. One of it is an administrative reform that reduces morally obsolete units and reduces staffing in overcrowded directorates while at the same time strengthening other units with insufficient staff - for example in marketing and sales. Business units should focus their efforts on seeking European funding or social responsibility partnerships with large corporations that have large budgets for social projects. According to Kamenarov, parts of the BNT budget, which is now regulated, can be renegotiated and also directed to the program. In his opinion, product placement should be allowed outside movie production, and ad slots in prime time should be increased.

His first assignment as Director General would be to bring together a team of modernly thinking and capable people, and the second is to make an audit of the state of the television. The Future of the BNT Channels he sees with BNT1 as a polythematic flagship, accompanied by a group of profiled channels. For example, BNT2 should become cultural and educational, Kamenarov said. He added that it would completely change the philosophy of decision-making on programming. In his words, every channel of the Bulgarian National Television currently has a program director, but he would put a "hat" over all of them. Kamenarov has also promised a complete change of the morning blocks, which he believes are "fierce journalism", but must be background shows. According to him, BNT is in a position to set trends in media.