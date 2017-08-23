Trump: Kim Jong-un Begins to Respect the United States
World | August 23, 2017, Wednesday // 11:52| Views: | Comments: 0
twitter.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday in Phoenix, Arizona, that his aggressive rhetoric aimed at North Korea is working, and that his colleague, Kim Jon-un, "starts to" respect the United States. Reports Mediapool.
"Some said it was too much, but it was not enough," Trump told a rally in front of thousands of his supporters."
"And maybe - probably not, but maybe something positive will come out of this," he added. The situation on the Korean Peninsula remains extremely tense in view of pro-active development of North Korea's missile program.
- » US: Russia is Arming the Taliban in Afghanistan
- » Boko Haram Uses More and More Children as "Human Bombs" in Nigeria
- » Two Arrested in Morocco Over Suspected Links to Barcelona Attackers
- » US hits Chinese and Russian Firms Over North Korea
- » Emmanuel Macron Starts His European Tour
- » Headless Body Found in Copenhagen Waterside is Missing Journalist
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)