Trump: Kim Jong-un Begins to Respect the United States

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday in Phoenix, Arizona, that his aggressive rhetoric aimed at North Korea is working, and that his colleague, Kim Jon-un, "starts to" respect the United States. Reports Mediapool.

"Some said it was too much, but it was not enough," Trump told a rally in front of thousands of his supporters."

"And maybe - probably not, but maybe something positive will come out of this," he added. The situation on the Korean Peninsula remains extremely tense in view of pro-active development of North Korea's missile program.