Eurostat: Bulgarians Preffered Cinema to Concerts, Performances and Other Outgoing Events
A Eurostat analysis of some cultural preferences of Europeans in 2016 shows that Bulgarians preferred going to the cinema to concerts, performances or other outgoing events.
Around 6,500 different films were screened in Bulgaria, of them almost 4,000 American, around 1,800 European and around 700 – Bulgarian.
Over the same period there were 1,000 live concerts, most of them pop, rock and folk.
Around 7% of Bulgarians are regular concert or live performances goers, the average percentage for Europe being 14%.
According to Eurostat, Bulgaria is shaping up as a cultural island on the Balkans.
Almost all neighboring countries have lower interest for going to cinema. Greece and Serbia - 6 per cent, Macedonia 3 per cent, Romania - 7 per cent.
Europe's biggest movie fans are in France - 30 per cent, Luxembourg - 26 per cent.
Residents of Slovenia are the biggest performance lovers - 28 per cent, Luxembourg - 27 per cent, Finland - 24 per cent and Austria - 22 per cent.
Source: '24 Chasa' Newspaper
- » Mostly Sunny Weather Today With Max Temperatures Around 29°
- » 'Cyborg' Bacteria Deliver Green Fuel Source From Sunlight
- » One of the Main Priorities of the Bulgarian Ministry of Environment and Waters is Clean Air
- » Trains from Sofia to Northwestern Bulgaria Suspended Due to Woman's Death
- » Over 800 Victims of Floods in India, Nepal and Bangladesh
- » More than 100 People Join the International Danube Regatta