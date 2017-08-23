Eurostat: Bulgarians Preffered Cinema to Concerts, Performances and Other Outgoing Events

Society | August 23, 2017, Wednesday // 11:32| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Eurostat: Bulgarians Preffered Cinema to Concerts, Performances and Other Outgoing Events pixabay.com

A Eurostat analysis of some cultural preferences of Europeans in 2016 shows that Bulgarians preferred going to the cinema to concerts, performances or other outgoing events.

Around 6,500 different films were screened in Bulgaria, of them almost 4,000 American, around 1,800 European and around 700 – Bulgarian.

Over the same period there were 1,000 live concerts, most of them pop, rock and folk.

Around 7% of Bulgarians are regular concert or live performances goers, the average percentage for Europe being 14%.

According to Eurostat, Bulgaria is shaping up as a cultural island on the Balkans.

Almost all neighboring countries have lower interest for going to cinema. Greece and Serbia - 6 per cent, Macedonia 3 per cent, Romania - 7 per cent.

Europe's biggest movie fans are in France - 30 per cent, Luxembourg - 26 per cent.

 Residents of Slovenia are the biggest  performance lovers - 28 per cent, Luxembourg - 27 per cent, Finland - 24 per cent and Austria - 22 per cent.

 

Source: '24 Chasa' Newspaper

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cinema, performances, eurostat, Balkans, Bulgaria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria