Eurostat: Bulgarians Preffered Cinema to Concerts, Performances and Other Outgoing Events

A Eurostat analysis of some cultural preferences of Europeans in 2016 shows that Bulgarians preferred going to the cinema to concerts, performances or other outgoing events.

Around 6,500 different films were screened in Bulgaria, of them almost 4,000 American, around 1,800 European and around 700 – Bulgarian.

Over the same period there were 1,000 live concerts, most of them pop, rock and folk.

Around 7% of Bulgarians are regular concert or live performances goers, the average percentage for Europe being 14%.

According to Eurostat, Bulgaria is shaping up as a cultural island on the Balkans.

Almost all neighboring countries have lower interest for going to cinema. Greece and Serbia - 6 per cent, Macedonia 3 per cent, Romania - 7 per cent.

Europe's biggest movie fans are in France - 30 per cent, Luxembourg - 26 per cent.

Residents of Slovenia are the biggest performance lovers - 28 per cent, Luxembourg - 27 per cent, Finland - 24 per cent and Austria - 22 per cent.

