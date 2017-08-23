Mostly Sunny Weather Today With Max Temperatures Around 29°
The weather will be mostly sunny today, sometimes with increased clouds in particular areas, mainly in the northern and mountainous regions.
There will be light to moderate wind from West-Northwest.
Maximum temperatures are expected at between 24° and 29°, in Sofia around 24°, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.
