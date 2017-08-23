Bulgaria and Romania Want 3rd Bridge Between the Countries

Bulgarians and Romanians call for building a second bridge between the citie of Russe and Giurgiu, which would be the 3rd link between Bulgaria and Romania over the Dunabe.

Representatives of state and local authorities of the two cities expressed the opinion at a working meeting.

The new bridge is imperative because of intense traffic that has doubled over the years.

It is planned to be about 3 km. East of the current one, in the direction of Marten. Two options are being developed - road only for cars and combined only - for road and rail transport.

For the first eight months of 2016, some 750,000-760,000 vehicles passed the bridge, and for the same period this year their number is already 1,370,000.

The capacity of the existing Dunabe Bridge between Russe and Giurgiu is not sufficient for such a big number of cars since there is only one lane in each direction.

Congestion and huge queues are something common, especially during the summer season.

The participants in the discussion agreed on a new meeting in early October, to call on the EU commissioners of the two countries, ministers and other representatives of the highest echelons of state power.

Source: dunavmost.bg