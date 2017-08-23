Bulgarian Government Will Approve the Annual Report on the State of National Security in 2016
At a regular government meeting, ministers are going to approve an annual report on the state of national security in 2016,BGNES reported.
It is also expected to discuss a draft decision on a proposal to the President to issue a decree appointing a chairman of the State Agency for ''Technical Operations''. The ministers will also decide to agree that the image of the Republic of Bulgaria's coat of arms be included in the State Newspaper. They will consider also to approve a draft law on food.
The ministers will also approve a draft decision amending the Council of Ministers Decree No 115 of 2015 on the appointment of state representatives to the Supervisory Board of the National Health Insurance Fund.
