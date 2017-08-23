Emmanuel Macron Starts His European Tour

French President Emmanuel Macron kicks of a European Union diplomatic blitz Wednesday seeking nothing less than to reshape the bloc’s stance on subjects ranging from cheap labor to defense and border controls.

During the three days in Austria, Romania and Bulgaria he will seek allies for reforms in Europe. Today in Salzburg, Emmanuel Macron will meet the Austrian Chancellor and the Prime Ministers of Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Tomorrow in Bucharest, he will talk to the President and the Prime Minister of Romania. On Friday in Varna, there will be meetings with President Rumen Radev and Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

There, he’ll press for tougher rules to limit employers’ use of workers based in other countries, as well as for greater European cooperation on issues including migration and defense. Next week he hosts fellow leaders of Germany, Italy and Spain, then meets Benelux premiers before heading to Greece on Sept. 7.

Macron is urgently looking for supporters to cut the unfair, competition and fraud.

Paris is fully aware of the tensions in Bulgaria due to the migration problem as well as Bulgaria's hopes for joining the Schengen area, Macron's advisers say, and indicate his readiness to discuss these topics on Friday.

Source: bTV/ Bloomberg