’One of the main priorities of the Bulgarian Ministry of Environment and Waters is clean air.’’

This was announced by the Minister of Environment and Waters, Neno Dimov, at a press conference aimed at presenting environmental priorities in the government’s program for the period 2017-2021, reported BGNES.

An online information system for providing real-time air quality data will be launched, it was reported.

‘’ We know about the findings of the World Health Organization and other international institutions that air cleanliness is closely related to human health - with respiratory diseases and especially allergies in adolescents "

Legislative changes are also being prepared to limit the use of coal with high sulfur and ash content for domestic heating.

Another priority in the management program is sustainable waste management.

‘’This is the main problem in 21 out of 25 cities, where air pollution is above the norms’’, the Minister has said.

Another important focus in the program is to reduce the regulatory burden on businesses and citizens. Changes in 14 laws and 16 regulations are planned.