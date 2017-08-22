15-20% Growth in the Village Tourism, Association of Bulgarian Villages

This year has been very successful for the development of village tourism, which has grown by 15-20%, surpassing the forecast 10-15%, the chairman of the Association of Bulgarian Villages (ABV), Borislav Borisov, according to Inews.

Data for August-September are very positive and perhaps the 20% growth will be surpassed in some places, Borisov commented.

‘’The boom in demand for properties in Bulgarian villages by foreigners, which was observed in the period 2004-2006, has been reviving’’, he added.

Foreigners have been looking for both houses and farmland. The interest is mainly from UK citizens, as in the first boom in the demand for Bulgarian rural properties, but also from Germany and Austria.

‘’In the last 5-6 years we can say that there is also a positive trend related to the return of many people to the villages and this is not about people who are retired and those in active working age ", Borisov noted.

In his words, this is related to the increase of different investments in the villages and the fact that people want a new type of way of life, different from the one provided by the big cities.