French Authorities Prevented 9 Terror Attacks Just in 2017

Just for this year the French authorities have prevented 9 terrorist attacks. This was declared by the French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb on BFM television, cited by BTV. The terrorist threat in France remains high.

The Interior Minister explained that the data of the ministry's database shows nearly 18,000 suspected residents of France with radical views. According to the latest data, 217 fighters from armed groups operating in Syria returned to France.

“This requires even more diligence in the fight against terrorism," the minister said.

Following the attacks in Paris in November 2015, a state of emergency took place in France. It should remain until November this year. The French authorities do not intend to review their plans to lift the emergency situation in connection with the terrorist attack in Barcelona on August 17th.