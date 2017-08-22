Trains from Sofia to Northwestern Bulgaria Suspended Due to Woman's Death
All trains from Sofia to northwestern Bulgaria and vice versa have been suspended following an accident on the Sofia-Vidin railway in which a woman was killed, the Bulgarian national radio has reported, quoted by Standart News.
She was crossing the railway at Sofia's Iliyantsi residential district at 6 am today, when she got hit and killed on the spot by a passenger train traveling from the northwestern town of Mezdra to Sofia.
It is not clear when the traffic on the Sofia-Vidin railway will be renewed, as forensic scientists and investigators are still working on the scene.
It is still unclear whether the woman committed suicide, or failed to notice the oncoming train.
