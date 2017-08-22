Trains from Sofia to Northwestern Bulgaria Suspended Due to Woman's Death

Society » INCIDENTS | August 22, 2017, Tuesday // 14:48| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Trains from Sofia to Northwestern Bulgaria Suspended Due to Woman's Death pixabay.com

All trains from Sofia to northwestern Bulgaria and vice versa have been suspended following an accident on the Sofia-Vidin railway in which a woman was killed, the Bulgarian national radio has reported, quoted by Standart News. 

She was crossing the railway at Sofia's Iliyantsi residential district at 6 am today, when she got hit and killed on the spot by a passenger train traveling from the northwestern town of Mezdra to Sofia.

It is not clear when the traffic on the Sofia-Vidin railway will be renewed, as forensic scientists and investigators are still working on the scene.

It is still unclear whether the woman committed suicide, or failed to notice the oncoming train.

 

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, railways, trains, suspended
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria