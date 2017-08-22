More than 40 Civilians were Killed in Raqqa by a Strike of the US-led Coalition
At least 42 civilians were killed on Monday in an air strikes in the Syrian province of Raqqa by an aircraft from the US-led international coalition against the Middle Eastern radical Islamic State.
This is reported by the AFP, referring to data from the Syrian Human Rights Watch.
Nineteen children and 12 women were among those killed in the bombings that hit several neighborhoods in the city of Raqqa, according to data from a London-based human rights organization quoted by FOCUS.
