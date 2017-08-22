Putin Appointed a New Ambassador in the US

The Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed the Deputy-minister of Foreign Affairs Anatoly Antonov as an ambassador in the United States, reported world agencies.

Antonov takes the place of Sergey Kislyak who was accused by American media that he conspired with representatives of the Trump election committee in order to ease his way to the White House, notes France Press.

The new ambassador is born in 1955. From 2004 until 2011 he is head of the department of security and demilitarization of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He has a reputation of an experienced diplomat and negotiator. He also played a major role in the conflict with Turkey in 2015 when a Turkish fighter jet shot and destroyed a Russian bomber plane over Syria. At the time he accused the Turkish President Recep Erdogan and his family for being involved in traffic of oil to jihadists from ISIS.

Analysts describe Antonov as a loyal figure to the policy of Kremlin but also add that he is not prone to believe conspiracy theories unlike many of the leading staff of the Russian army and Intelligence community.

It is claimed that Antonov has an attitude for calming the Russian-American relations as long as Moscow benefits from it. According to the Russian media he was elected for the position even before Trump won the Presidential election in the US last year.