26.5% Increase in Number of Trips Taken by Bulgarians YoY

In the second quarter of 2017, 1 149.8 thousand Bulgarian residents made tourist trips, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI)

The majority (83.6%) of them travelled only within the country, 13.5% - only abroad and 2.9% - both in the country and abroad. Compared to the same quarter of 2016 the total number of the travelled persons aged 15 and over increased by 26.5%, as the number of the Bulgarian residents travelled only in the country increased by 31.1%, travelled only abroad - by 8.9% and the number of persons travelled both in the country and abroad - by 0.3%.

In the second quarter of 2017, the most tourist trips (43.5%) were realized by Bulgarians aged 25 - 44 year. In all age groups predominated the share of the trips in the country, as the highest was this share among persons aged 65 and over - 86.8% from the travelled in this age group. About the trips abroad, the share of residents aged 45 - 64 was the highest - 16.5% of travelled in the respective group.

The majority of tourist trips of persons aged 15 and over in the country as well as abroad were for ‘holiday and recreation’, pointed out respectively by 45.0% and 71.4% of them.

In the second quarter of 2017, 1 577.7 thousand or 89.3% of the total number of the private tourist trips were registered as an independent. The relative share of the independent travels without booking of the trip in the country was 93.9%, while those abroad - 55.8%.

In the structure of the expenditure by type with highest relative share was the expenditure on food in domestic trips - 38.2%, while in outbound trips were on transport - 32.9%

In the second quarter 2017, a person aged 15 and over spent on the average for private trip 183.41 BGN in the country and 497.67 BGN for private trip - abroad.

At the same time, the average expenditure per person for professional trip was 154.76 BGN for domestic trip and 1 099.35 BGN for professional outbound trip.