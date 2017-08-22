Sofia Municipality Started Operation For Demolition Of Illegal Roma Homes in Sofia’s Neighbourhood ‘Zaharna Fabrika’

The demolition of illegal Roma homes in one of Sofia’s Neighbourhoods ‘’Zaharna fabrika’’ has begun.

More than 143 shacks and 6 houses will be pulled down.

The operation started early this morning and is currently underway, there is a heavy police presence.

There is no tension for the moment.

The order to pull down the buildings was issued at the end of last year and the Roma were informed of today’s operation in advance.

Options are being looked into for putting up the people from the illegal buildings at municipal hostels. According to address registrations, over 500 people live in illegal buildings

People who are not registered in Sofia will be sent back to their birthplaces, said the Mayor of the Residential area.

The neighbourhood has been taking shape as such, in the course of 80 days.

The action will continue at a time when the other occupants of the buildings will be accommodated, reported bTV.