No Bulgarians Reported Injured in Italy Earthquake
In the wake of the 4.0 magnitude earthquake which hit the Italian island of Ischia, the Bulgarian Embassy in Rome has announced that, for the time being, no Bulgarian nationals have been reported injured in the region.
The information was confirmed by the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior, reported BGNES.
The biggest destruction in the Casamicciola municipality.
The Italian authorities provide transport for tourists wishing to leave the island.
The Bulgarian Embassy is in contact with local authorities and monitors the situation.
All Bulgarian citizens wishing to receive up-to-date information or to report their relatives and acquaintances can do so on the embassy's duty-free phone numbers in Rome: +39 06 322 4640 and +39 06 322 4643.
For the moment there are two casualties of the earthquake and 39 have been injured, one of them in critical condition.
A seven-month old baby has been pulled alive from the rubble.
