Ministry of Interior and the Directorate of “Automobile Administration”Check Vehicles for Adherence to Traffic Rules

Joint teams of the Ministry of Interior and the Directorate of “Automobile Administration” are conducting inspections on 22nd of August to check if vehicles and drivers adhere to the road traffic rules, according to the Bulgarian National Television. The checks are focused on the most frequent offences such as speeding, use of alcohol and narcotic substances.

The inspectors also check the tachographs of heavy goods vehicles as the drivers are obliged by law to rest several hours a day. The police also launched a speed enforcement operation, which runs across the European Union from 21-27 August.

In addition to speeding and use of narcotics, traffic police will also check for valid compulsory Third Party Liability insurance.