Over 800 Victims of Floods in India, Nepal and Bangladesh

More than 800 people have died in the floods and landslides in the monsoon season in India, Nepal and Bangladesh, Reuters reported.



In Bangladesh, the victims are 115. More than 5.7 million people are affected. The floods covered more than a third of the densely populated and low-altitude country.



In Nepal, the victims are 143. Thousands are left homeless.



The remaining victims, over 550, are in India, with the most casualties, 253, in the northern state of Bihar. Affected are also the states of Assam, West Bengal, Himalaya and Uttar Pradesh.



Chinese authorities said today that more than 530,000 people suffered as a result of torrential rains and floods in the eastern and central parts of the country, TASS reported.