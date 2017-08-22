More than 100 People Join the International Danube Regatta
Society | August 22, 2017, Tuesday // 13:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Pixabay
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
This year over 100 amateurs will take part in the International Danube Regatta, which takes place for the 62nd time. Reports BNT.
The Regatta will finish on the Danube coast near Romania in early September.
- » Trains from Sofia to Northwestern Bulgaria Suspended Due to Woman's Death
- » Over 800 Victims of Floods in India, Nepal and Bangladesh
- » Color Festival in Sofia
- » Chrome will Warn Users if any Extension Intercepts Traffic
- » Devastating Tornado went Through Chinese City
- » Russian Tourist Drowned in the Black Sea
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)