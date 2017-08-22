More than 100 People Join the International Danube Regatta

Bulgaria: More than 100 People Join the International Danube Regatta Source: Pixabay

This year over 100 amateurs will take part in the International Danube Regatta, which takes place for the 62nd time. Reports BNT. 

The Regatta will finish on the Danube coast near Romania in early September. 

