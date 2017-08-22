A US ship sailed with the first shipment of US coal to Ukrainian power stations, Moscow's Izvestia newspaper reported, citing a message from the US Embassy site. The Ukranian Ambassador, Valeriy Chali, attended the ceremony to send coal from the Baltimore port.

On July 31, the Ukrainian state-owned company "Centrenergo" signed an agreement with the US company Xcoal Energy & Resources to supply 700,000 tons of Pennsylvanian coal to the TPP by the end of the year. As the head of the Ukrainian company Oleg Kozenko announced, each delivery will have a different price, but the first one is guaranteed to cost 113 dollars per ton. Last year, Americans offered their coal to Ukraine at a price of 71 dollars per ton, Removina recalls.

The natural source of coal for Ukraine is Donbass, but because of the conflict there, their route passes through intermediaries, which makes them more expensive. But even then, they cost at most 75 dollars per ton, making them cheaper than the US ones. The chairman of the self-proclaimed Dondaska People's Republic Dennis Pushinin said at the beginning of July that Donbas is ready to fully cover Ukraine's coal needs. But Kiev refuses to buy Donbass coal directly, although the officials continue to regard the troubled area as part of its territory. They also rejected offers from Russia.