Italy Puts Concrete Barriers to its Busiest Attractions

As a result of the terrorist attack that killed more than a dozen people on the popular Las Ramblas walking street in Barcelona, ​​Italy installed concrete barriers near some of its busiest tourist attractions. Reports Novini.

The authorities lifted them over the weekend in Milan on the streets leading to the famous Duomo di Milano cathedral, as well as the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, the iconic commercial arcade of the 19th century city, reports The Independent.

The new security measures are a direct response to the attack in Barcelona on Thursday when terrorists used a van to crush pedestrians by killing 13 and injuring more than 100 people. Vehicle attacks have become increasingly popular terrorist practices in Europe, similar to those in Germany, Britain and France over the past 18 months. Bologna and Turin also installed barriers between their pedestrian zones and motor vehicle traffic near lively tourist centers. According to reports, Palermo plans to introduce similar measures.

