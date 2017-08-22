Color Festival in Sofia

Bulgaria: Color Festival in Sofia Source: Pixabay

The Color Festival, which has become a summer tradition in Sofia, returns on September 10 to color and add new emotions in the last summer days of 2017, informs Nova.

The forthcoming edition will be held outdoors in a metropolitan mall. The entrance will be free of charge for all who want to bathe in rain by dyeing and to meet the autumn in color and smile.

Guest artists of the fourth edition of the Festival of Colors will be Grafa, Vesi Boneva and EVA.

Anyone who wants to get involved in the color explosions will be able to buy colorful dust packs on September 10 at the event venue.

The Color Festival is organized since 2014, with the idea of ​​color explosions borrowed from the Indian tradition of Holly, which celebrates the beginning of spring and serves to celebrate a new beginning, harmony, tolerance and love among people. Over the years the event in Sofia was accompanied by music, dance, sports, art and culinary workshops.

