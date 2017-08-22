Corpse of a Woman Without Head, Arms and Legs was Found in Copenhagen

A cyclist in the Amager district of Copenhagen discovered a defiled woman's body, her head, hands and legs were missing. Police link the case to the investigation of the mysteriously missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall, for which a search operation has been running since last Friday.

The woman was last seen on August 10, when she sailed with the Danish entrepreneur and inventor Peter Madsen on his 17-meter submarine, YU 3 Nautilus. Last Wall worked on a project for Madsen and his machine.

The identity of the intended corpse for the moment is not officially confirmed. The body is examined and the results of the autopsy will be announced publicly, said Copenhagen police spokesman Jens Moller Jensen.

Madsen's drone sank last week but he managed to escape. Nobody else was found on board.

Madsen was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The Danish entrepreneur denies having committed a crime. Initially, however, he claimed to have left the journalist alive and healthy in Copenhagen, but later changed his testimony and now claimed that Wall had died in an accident, and he left her body in the sea south of Copenhagen.