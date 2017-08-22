Chrome will Warn Users if any Extension Intercepts Traffic

Last week it became clear that over the past few months eight popular Chrome extensions have been compromised, which threatened nearly 5 million users. Reports Kaldata. 

Now there is information that Chrome will be integrated with a new function, especially up-to-date with these attacks. The new feature has been noticed in Google Chrome Canary compilations (v62.x), and if any extension is suspicious, the browser warns the user.

There is the appearance of special programming window that notifies the user if someone tries to change the proxy settings for forwarding traffic in an unknown direction (most likely to hacking server). The browser also displays a second message if an extension attempts to change the homepage. In this situation, the user is offered a return to the default settings and a waiver of suspicious changes.

