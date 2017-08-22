Devastating Tornado went Through Chinese City

Today the Chinese television channel CCTV showed shots of a devastating tornado that yesterday raided the city of Nenziang in northern China.

In principle, such phenomena are very rare, as the uneven terrain of the area prevents the formation of tornado.

Changes in the global climate, however, make these natural phenomena ever more frequent, even in areas where storms have never happened at all.

A week ago another tornado passed through the Chinese city of Chifeng, killing five and injuring 99 people, destroying more than 30 buildings.