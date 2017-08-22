Pulev and Joshua Came to an Agreement for the Date and Place of the Match

World Champion Anthony Joshua's team reached a final agreement for a match with Kubrat Pulev, the contender for the IBF title, ESPN reported.

According to the information, the two sides agreed on Oct. 28, and the place is Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. The other option remains Las Vegas on Nov. 11, and in the coming days it will finally be confirmed where the match will take place.

As it is known, Joshua won the championship belt after a victory over Vladimir Klitschko. Joshua had to rematch Klitschko on Dec. 2, but the Ukrainian stopped his competitive career and Kubrat Pulev is the contender for the title.

