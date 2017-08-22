Russian Tourist Drowned in the Black Sea

Russian Tourist Drowned in the Black Sea

A Russian tourist drowned in the sea in the ​​Kosata area, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior - Burgas announced.

Yesterday, at about 12.06 at the Police Headquarters in Pomorie, a message was received that a corpse of a 66-year-old Russian tourist was discovered at the sea near the sandy strip in the Kosata area between Pomorie and Aheloy. The man arrived in Bulgaria on 17 July at Bourgas Airport and stayed in Pomorie. No visible signs of violence were found during the inspection. Bicycles, personal belongings and fishing rods were found. The body was taken for an autopsy in "Forensic Medicine" at UMHAT - Burgas.

