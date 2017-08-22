Chile has Passed a Law on Abortion

Bulgaria: Chile has Passed a Law on Abortion Source: Pixabay

Today the Chilean Constitutional Court approved the partial abolition of the abortion ban. According to the information of the local radio "Bio-Bio" in favor of the bill, six of the 10 members of the court have spoken, informs the Bulgarian National Television.

The judiciary's decision was the final step towards the official introduction of mitigating measures that allow abortion to be carried out in cases where the child was conceived during rape, pregnancy puts the mother at risk or when the fetus is seriously damaged.

They were disputed by the Chilean government, which even filed a lawsuit with the court for its rejection.

In a deeply conservative country, the adoption of the law was a priority for President Michel Bachelet, the first female president of Chile and a pediatrician by education. It abolished the total ban on abortion, which has been operating for more than 3 decades in the country.

