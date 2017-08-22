Man Threatened with a Knife Emergency Care Team in Sofia

A man threatened with a knife a an emergency team in the Nadezhda district, DARIK informed.

The incident happened shortly after 5:00 am this morning.



A signal for a 48-year-old unconscious woman was filed. From the Metropolitan Emergency Medical Center, the ambulance arrived in the area for 18 minutes, seven of those were lost because of a given wrong address.

Upon arrival, the emergency medical staff were greeted by the son of the victim who had taken out a knife.



Immediately the police were summoned to the place, and the patient was hospitalized at a medical facility at the urgency of the doctors.