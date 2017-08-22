Grigor Dimitrov Will Play Under No.7 at the US Open

August 22, 2017
Grigor Dimitrov Will Play Under No.7 at the US Open

Grigor Dimitrov will be placed under No. 7 at the  US Open, which will be held in New York from 28 August to 10 September. The race is from the Grand Slam.

The main scheme of the US Open. In front of each player's name, it is indicated under which number will be placed in the tournament:

1. Rafael Nadal (1st in the world rankings)
2. Andy Murray (2)
3. Roger Federer (3)
4. Alekander Zverev (6)
5. Marin Chilich (7)
6. Dominic Team (8)
7. Grigor Dimitrov (9)
8. Milos Raonic (11)
9. Joe-Wilfried Tsonga (12)
10. David Goffen (13)
11. John Isner (14)
12. Roberto Bautista Agut (15)
13. Pablo Karenio Busta (16)
14. Jack Sok (17)
15. Nick Kirough (18)
16. Tomas Berdih (19)
17. Luca Puy (20)
18. Sam Quouri (21)
19. Gael Monfys (22)
20. Gilles Muller (23)
21. Albert Ramos (24)
22. David Ferrer (25)
23. Fabio Fonyn (26)
24. Misha Zverev (27)
25. Juan Martin del Potro (28)
26. Karen Khachanov (29)
27. Richard Gaske (30)
28. Pablo Quevas (31)
29. Kevin Anderson (32)
30. Diego Schwarzman (33)
31. Adrian Manarino (34)
32. Feliciano Lopez (35)

Grand Slam, US open, Grigor Dimitrov
