Greece Plans to give State Land to 1500 Refugees

The government in Athens is planning to make farmers from migrants coming from conflict areas in order to integrate them into society, the Protoma newspaper reports. The Migration Ministry has drafted a broad program to enable migrants to start acquiring the necessary farming habits.

Athens is also taking this step to avoid losing money from the EU's financial resources for refugees, the newspaper notes.

Authorities in the country are considering providing state land for initially between 1,000 and 1,500 refugees. The aim is to create employment for refugees coming from conflict areas so that they do not pose a risk to society.

The authorities in Athens are looking at areas in Greek Macedonia or Boeotia that could be given to refugees for growing different crops.

At the same time, Greek representatives in the European institutions are alarmed by the danger that their country will lose up to 20% of the European funds that Greece expects for coping with refugees in its territory.

Local sources estimate the amount as fairly large and believe that it can be cut and that it will have consequences for the country.

Migration Minister Yannis Mousalas has already fought in this direction to prevent Greece from losing this financial resource.

Greek concerns arise from the fact that the refugee route through the eastern Aegean Sea was already partially closed, while the one through the Mediterranean pushed thousands of refugees and migrants to the southern shores of Italy and Spain.

Well-informed sources believe that everything would be solved by October, but by then the pressure from Rome and Madrid was so great that Brussels could hardly refuse new aid because of the influx of refugees and migrants to their countries.