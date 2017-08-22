33 Injured in a Collision of Two Trains in Philadelphia

Bulgaria: 33 Injured in a Collision of Two Trains in Philadelphia Source: Twitter

A train trampled on another train in a suburb of the US city of Philadelphia, 33 passengers were injured, BTA reported.

The collision took place between the Noristown high-speed train entering the station and stopped empty train on the same line. The causes of the incident are being investigated. The wounded were taken to hospitals. Four of them are in severe condition.

