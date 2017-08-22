Customs Officers Discovered Nearly 1kg of Contraband Gold Jewelry in a Secret Compartment of a Truck

976 grams of smuggled gold jewelery worth about BGN 66 000 was found by customs officials in a secret compartment of a truck at Lesovo customs office, the press center of the prosecution announced.

The truck traveling from Turkey to Romania was stopped for inspection at the Lesovo border checkpoint on 20.08.2017 around 5 pm. The driver of the vehicle was invited by Customs Mobile Group employees to declare goods, commodities and currency valuables. He said he did not carry such. In the follow-up inspection of the cabin, three black packages containing a total of 976 grams of gold products - rings, earrings, massive medallions spread out in transparent envelopes and marked with a 14-character mark were found in the dashboard behind a locker in the middle console. The Turkish citizen, a truck driver, has been personally inspected and has a total of 3,650 euros in different denominations. A pre-trial proceeding was initiated against the truck driver on the inventory of Customs Bourgas under the supervision of the Yambol Regional Prosecutor's Office. By a decree of the District Prosecutor's Office-Yambol of 21.08.2017 driver of the truck is detained for 72 hours, while a request for taking a permanent detention order is forthcoming in the court of law. The vehicle is also detained. According to the initial expert report, smuggled gold is worth around BGN 66,000. Work on the case continues.