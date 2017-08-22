Advertising for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union will Cost BGN 1.5 Million

Nearly BGN 1.5 million with VAT will cost the external and internal advertising of the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the European Union, launched on January 1, 2018. The deadline for submitting offers ends today, BGNES reported.

The chosen firms will also provide branding to the Permanent Representation of Bulgaria in Brussels, which will play a key role in the six-month EU presidency. The winner of the public procurement must provide at least 18 billboards and 10 megaboards for the placement of vinyls with advertising of the Bulgarian EU presidency on the boulevards Brussels, Tsarigradsko shose, Bulgaria, Cherni Vrah, Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi, And in the area of ​​the National Palace of Culture. Advertising banners will be placed on the new pedestrian bridge at Tsarigradsko shosse Blvd at Sofia Tech Park. The facades of representative buildings (Council of Ministers, Presidency, Ivan Vazov National Theater) will also be dotted with promotional banners of the presidency. It is planned to place 100 vinyls on the electric pillars of the boulevards "Brussels", "Tsarigradsko shose", "Bulgaria". At least 20 will be the advertising facilities that the EU Presidency will engage in on the subway. A large part of the exterior facade of the National Palace of Culture will also be dyed by advertisements to the presidency. Branding is planned at Boyana Residence, Terminals 1 and 2, as well as at the VIP terminal of Sofia Airport. Branding is provided for the lobby and halls of the National Palace of Culture, where various councils, press conferences, briefings, as well as protocol pictures will be held, "John Atanasov" Hall in Sofia Tech Park. The winning company will have to ensure delivery of finished materials by 15 December 2017.