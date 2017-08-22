A Woman Drove Her Car into a Group of People in the US

One person died and two were injured in a road accident during the solar eclipse in the US state of Kentucky, TASS reported, citing the local internet media WLKY.



In the city of Hayden, 38-year-old Alice Noble lost control of her car and crashed into a group of people watching the solar eclipse. A twenty-three-year-old man has died on the spot, and another woman and the driver of the car who hit a lamp post have been injured.



Local police are investigating the incident.



The full solar eclipse on Monday was monitored by residents of a total of 14 US states. It became visible first from the Northwest Oregon state on the Pacific coast, and lastly it could be seen from South Carolina on the east coast.